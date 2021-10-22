The West Asia Post: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad makes a comeback

Oct 22, 2021, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
For years, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was an international pariah. But it looks like the leader is slowly returning to the world stage. On The West Asia Post this week, Ghadi Francis tells you how Assad is making a comeback.
Read in App