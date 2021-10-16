Tense faceoff during Russian-Chinese war games in sea of Japan

Oct 16, 2021, 09:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
There was a tense faceoff between warships from the United States & Russia. A U.S navy destroyer & a Russian anti-submarine warship came within 60 metres of each other. The incident occurred during Russian - Chinese war games in the sea of Japan.
Read in App