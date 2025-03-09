Syria News: At Least 300 Alawite Civilians Killed By Syrian Security Forces, Since Thursday | WION
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
A Syria war monitor reported on Saturday that more than 300 Alawite civilians have been killed in recent days by the security forces and their allies, as authorities clash with militants loyal to the former government of Bashar al-Assad.
