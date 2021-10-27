Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa appoints controversial monk as task force head

Oct 27, 2021, 08:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a thirteen-member task force to study the implementation of the concept of 'one country one law' and further prepare a draft. WION's Dasuni Athauda brings you all the latest developments.
