South Africa: Ramaphosa says he tried to resist corruption as ex-president Zuma's deputy

Aug 11, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, testifying at a graft inquiry, said that he chose to "remain but resist" rather than resign as deputy president when allegations of widespread corruption surfaced under his predecessor Jacob Zuma.
Read in App