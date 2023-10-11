Shahid Latif wanted by India's NIA for 2016 Pathankot attack

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Shahid Latif is shot dead by unknown assailants in Pakistan's Sialkot. Shahid Latif was the mastermind behind the Pathankot attack. He was one of India's most wanted terrorists.

