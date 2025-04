A Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet pilot has been killed during a combat mission against Russian forces. This marks the second such incident since Kyiv received the first deliveries of F-16s in summer last year. Twenty-six-year-old F-16 pilot Pavlo Ivanov was killed in action under circumstances that still remain unknown. The Ukrainian president expressed his condolences on social media, saying Ukraine's air force continues to play a vital role in defending the country. However, the incident has raised concerns about the challenges that Ukraine faces in adapting to advanced Western military equipment in the middle of a war. Watch in for more details!