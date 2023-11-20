World Cup
Richest 1% account for more carbon emissions than poorest 66%: Report
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 20, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The richest 1% of humanity is responsible for more carbon emissions than the poorest 66%, a report says. Watch the video to know more.
