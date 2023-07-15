Rafale-M Jets | India chooses French military assets over American ones

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France, India’s military arsenal will soon boast of new French assets in the skies and in the sea with 26 Marine Rafale jets and three Scorpene class submarines. Where will India position these new military assets? How are the Marine Rafales different from India’s current fleet of Rafales? And Why did India choose French jets over options which US was offering? Watch Game Plan with Shivan Chanana.