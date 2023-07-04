Quran burning: Countries summon Swedish ambassadors | Turkey yet to ratify NATO membership bid

A few days ago, an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, stomped on Islamic holy book & set several pages alight. Momika's Quran burning coincided with start of Eid Al-Adha & end of annual hajj pilgrimage. The incident has triggered widespread backlash across Muslim world; even as Sweden awaits Turkey's go-ahead on NATO membership. Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, UAE & morocco have summoned Swedish ambassadors in protest. Iran said it was holding off on sending its new ambassador to Sweden because of the incident. At an extraordinary meeting, Saudi-based organisation of Oslamic cooperation called for collective measures to avoid future Quran burnings. Swedish police had granted Salwan Momika a permit in line with free speech protections. Authorities later said they had opened a probe over agitation against an ethnic group, noting Momika had burnt pages from holy book very close to the mosque. Sweden's government condemned Momika's actions on Sunday, calling them Islamophobic.