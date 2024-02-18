Munich Security Conference 2024: S Jaishankar on India's ties with US, Russia

Munich Security Conference 2024 Day 2: World leaders gather for the sixtieth Munich Security Conference with growing concerns about a continued war in Ukraine and threats to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) cohesion. Dr S Jaishankar at Munich panel with Blinken: On the sidelines of the Munich security conference India's external affairs minister S Jaishanker sat down with the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in an in-person event. S Jaishankar expanded on India's relationship with United States and Russia amidst Moscow's military operations in Kyiv. Watch to know more!