Markets Brace For US Inflation Data And Rate Hikes

As the global economic calendar heats up, all eyes are on tuesday's critical US Inflation data. With central banks diverging on rate decisions and tariffs affecting inflation, analysts expect a 0.4% rise in core CPI for July. The treasury market's reaction will be key, and August's inflation figures are also expected to remain high. See how markets prepare for a volatile ride ahead, with interest rate expectations in flux and the impact of tariffs continuing to shape US Economic outlook.