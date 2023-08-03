videos
Manipur violence: Mass burial delayed by five days, government to allocate land for burial
WION Video Team
Updated:
Aug 03, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
The mass burial of victims from one of the groups involved in Manipur violence has been put on a hold.
