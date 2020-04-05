LIVE TV
Keir Starmer takes over as leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party
Apr 05, 2020, 06.20 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecution who protested against the exit of Britain from the European Union (Brexit), has been elected as Britain's main opposition Labor Party on Saturday (4 April).