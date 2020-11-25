Kashmir Connect: A WION special series | Adventures in Pahalgam and Kayaking on Dal Lake

Golfing, fishing, and mountain biking, Pahalgam has a lot to offer for the adventure-seeking visitor. In this special series WION's Johan Castell visits the Lidder Valley and tries his luck fishing for brown trout. The lakes of Kashmir also offer immense potential for water sports. Kashmir's kayaking and canoeing star Bilquis Mir trained on these water bodies, and she is now the director of the Water Sports Centre on Dal Lake. She overcame numerous hardships to become the first woman from the Valley to coach the Indian national team. Watch these reports and more on Kashmir Connect.