/ J&K police, security forces crack down on 2 active LeT terrorists

Security forces launched an intense overnight crackdown in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, demolishing two houses linked to active Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. The action came just a day after Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi was shot dead by a lone terrorist while on Amarnath Yatra security duty. One of the demolished homes belonged to Adil Ahmad Thokar, whose family house was destroyed for the second time, the first being after the Pahalgam attack last year. A