/Israeli settler violence escalates in West Bank | Mosques burned, dozens arrested | West Asia Crisis

Violence has flared once again in the occupied West Bank after Israeli settlers allegedly set fire to two mosques and vandalized Palestinian property in the village of Qusra. The Israeli military says troops were deployed to search for the attackers, but the suspects had already fled. The latest unrest comes days after deadly settler attacks near Nablus that left Palestinians and Israeli security personnel dead. Israeli forces also carried out widespread raids across the occupied West Bank, arresting dozens of Palestinians, while clashes erupted as troops fired tear gas at protesters and journalists.