Israel-Palestine war: US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin meets Israeli counterpart

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
The Netanyahu govt has asked 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza in the next 24 hours, even as casualties on both sides have crossed the 2800 mark. Palestinians fear it could be a precursor to a planned Israeli ground offensive.

