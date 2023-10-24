Israel-Palestine war: Evidence shows civilians killed | Israel goes all out to counter Hamas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 24, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Hamas militants killed at least 1,400 people on October 7 - in which most of them were civilians who were shot or burnt to death on the first day of the raid. The militants also took over 200 people hostages.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos