Israel-Palestine war: Can regional players negotiate ceasefire as Russia, China want a stake

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
UK foreign secretary James Cleverly arrives in Israel, while US Secretary of state Antoni Blinken to reach Israel on Thursday. Will the US, UK and West be able to de-escalate the war? Can regional nations play a role? We spoke to Dr Gilbert Doctorow from Brussels, an international affairs analyst, author, and historian

