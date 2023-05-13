Israel kills another 'Islamic Jihad' leader; This week's escalation is worst since August | Details

Israel and Gaza traded heavy fire on Friday but Egyptian mediators launched a new bid to end days of fighting that has killed dozens. Israel announced it was striking Islamic jihad targets in the densely populated Palestinian territory. Sirens warning of incoming fire rang out in Israeli communities close to the border with the Gaza Strip and in an Israeli settlement near Jerusalem in the west bank. Violence broke out Tuesday when Israel killed three top members of the Islamic Jihad group, while subsequent strikes have killed at least 3 other senior figures. A spokesperson for the Islamic jihad group said a high-ranking commander was killed in a strike on a Gaza City apartment on Friday. Daily life in Gaza, ruled by the Hamas group, has largely come to a standstill. Israel has told its citizens near Gaza to stay close to bomb shelters. Israeli public television meanwhile said an improved Egyptian ceasefire proposal had been handed to Israel.