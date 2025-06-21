Published: Jun 21, 2025, 01:56 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 01:56 IST
Israel-Iran war: Iran destroys Israel's $50 million science jewel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, near the site where an Iranian missile struck. At the Weizmann Institute two major buildings and more than 45 labs, including one dedicated to heart disease and another to neuro-developmental disorders, were destroyed, along with years of critical research and samples.