Israel-Hamas war: Mediators from US, Qatar, Egypt & Israel in Doha for truce talks

Israel has sent negotiators to Qatar to continue talks aimed at a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of hostages held by Hamas. This comes after talks in Paris where Israel's Head of MOSSAD intelligence service met with mediators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar. The talks for a possible ceasefire in Gaza have picked up peace after International mediators including Israel's intelligence Chief met in Paris for hostage talks and Israel official has signaled that the meeting was productive and could amount to a ceasefire deal. Egypt has also said that the negotiations for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza have resumed in Doha. Now experts from Egypt Qatar the United States and Israel as well as Hamas representatives are holding a meeting which is in continuation of what was discussed in Paris. Watch to know more!