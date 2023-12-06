Israel-Hamas war: Hanukkah events toned down or scrapped across US

Washington's biggest Hanukkah shindig is known to be the biggest and the booziest celebration ever. Bringing together Jewish people over hot potato latkes, a vodka bar and Israeli-style sufganyot, or jelly-filled doughnuts for the past 28 years, the massive party is hosted by DC publicist Steve Rabinowitz. However, this year the coveted invite-only celebration of the eight-day festival of lights has been cancelled, and it's not the only one. The reason? Israel-Hamas war.