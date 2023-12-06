LIVE TV

Israel-Hamas war: Hanukkah events toned down or scrapped across US

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 07:44 PM IST

Washington's biggest Hanukkah shindig is known to be the biggest and the booziest celebration ever. Bringing together Jewish people over hot potato latkes, a vodka bar and Israeli-style sufganyot, or jelly-filled doughnuts for the past 28 years, the massive party is hosted by DC publicist Steve Rabinowitz. However, this year the coveted invite-only celebration of the eight-day festival of lights has been cancelled, and it's not the only one. The reason? Israel-Hamas war.

