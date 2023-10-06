India’s $2.6 Bn economic ‘powerplay’ with a surge in tourism and domestic spending

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
The Cricket World Cup 2023 is not just about cricket; it's also a game-changer for India's economy. Economists at the Bank of Baroda estimate that hosting the tournament could provide a boost of 22,000 crore rupees, or roughly 2.6 billion dollars.

