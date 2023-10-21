India rejects pressure to pay for russian crude in Yuan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
China's ambition to internationaliae the yuan has hit an India-sized roadblock. India has been rejecting pressure from Russia to pay for crude supplies in yuan. The Bloomberg report, citing unnamed sources, states that the government would not agree to settle the oil trade in Yuan.

