The GST Council recently made an announcement on the tax structure of popcorn, triggering a flood of online jokes and memes. Watch this report for more details!
India: Netizens React To Popcorn GST With Humour And Criticism
Advertisment
The GST Council recently made an announcement on the tax structure of popcorn, triggering a flood of online jokes and memes. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.