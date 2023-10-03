India: China-made drone recovered amid crackdown on pro-Khalistan terror

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) has found a drone in a paddy field in the Kalsian Khurd area of the Tarn Taran district of Punjab that contains one packet that is thought to contain narcotics. Late in the evening on October 2, BSF forces stationed forward intercepted a drone's movement.

