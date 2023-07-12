IMF to disburse $ 3 Billion to Pakistan in nine months
As the IMF agreed a three billion dollar deal to avert an impending economic catastrophe in the area, Pakistan has gained a much-needed lifeline. This IMF investment is a ray of hope for Pakistan's beleaguered economy, which has been suffering from a severe balance of payments problem and declining foreign reserves that have brought it perilously near to default. Pakistan's prime minister expressed gratitude to China and other friends for their assistance.