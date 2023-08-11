Hawai wildfires: More than 14,000 people relocated from Maui, death toll rises to 53

Aerial footage showed a harbour, houses and other buildings badly charred in the resort city of Lahaina on Wednesday (August 9), after wildfires swept through Hawaii's Maui island and left at least six dead. Footage shot from a helicopter and shared with Reuters showed large areas in Lahaina blackened and devastated, with pillars of smoke rising from block after block of Lahaina, the largest tourist destination on Maui and home to multiple large hotels.