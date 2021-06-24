Gravitas: Why did China delete 200+ virus samples from Wuhan?

Jun 24, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Around a year back, more than 200 virus samples from China "mysteriously disappeared" from a US database. This included samples of early cases from Wuhan. Why did Chinese scientists delete the data? Palki Sharma has the answers.
