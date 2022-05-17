Gravitas: Sri Lanka has only one day of fuel left

Published: May 17, 2022, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In his first address to the nation - Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said his country has only one day of fuel left. Can a war cabinet save Sri Lanka? Molly Gambhir gets you the latest.
