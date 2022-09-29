Gravitas: Shakira to stand trial for tax evasion

Published: Sep 29, 2022, 01:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Pop sensation Shakira has been ordered to stand trial over charges of tax evasion between 2012 and 2014. The singer has rejected the allegations and plans to prove her innocence in court. Priyanka Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App