Gravitas: Pakistan's game-plan in Gilgit-Baltistan

Sep 25, 2020, 01.10 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Why does Imran Khan want to make Gilgit-Baltistan Pakistan's 5th province? 1: It will give him an edge in an upcoming election. 2: It will give him control of a crucial region. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.