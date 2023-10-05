Gravitas: Canada suffering from Indian remorse? Canada police arrest one for vandalising temples

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Is the Canadian government realising the need to temper the tone amid the row with India? One person has been arrested in Canada for temple vandalism. This is the first such arrest since the incident took place on August 12 by Khalistan supporters.

