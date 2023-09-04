Germany: New Ganesh Hindu Temple in Berlin set to be opened during Diwali

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
After bearing financial hardship for nearly 20 years the largest Hindu temple in Berlin is on track to be open for worshipers this Diwali. The construction of the Sri Ganesh Hindu temple on the edge of Berlin's Hasenheit Park is almost finished.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos