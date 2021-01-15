Germany avoids record economic plunge in 2020 despite COVID-19 hit

Jan 15, 2021, 11.40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Germany's economy shrank by 5.0% in 2020, less than expected and a smaller contraction than during the global financial crisis, as unprecedented government rescue and stimulus measures helped lessen the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.
