Florida governor DeSantis to tour Hurricane Idalia affected areas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Hurricane Idalia has left a trail of destruction behind it made landfall on the coast of Florida on Wednesday. Since then rescue and repair efforts have been continuing in Florida's remote Big Bend area, with houses broken to the ground, roads flooded with debris, fallen trees and collapsed structures, take a look.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos