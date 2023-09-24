EU Trade Chief visits china

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
The European Union has no intention to (quote unquote) decouple from China but needs to protect itself when its openness is abused. That's what the bloc's executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday. Dombrovskis, who is also the bloc's trade commissioner, is on a four-day visit to China. Dombrovskis' statement, however, is a clear indication that the European Union wants to cool rising tensions with China over geopolitics and trade.

