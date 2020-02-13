Coronavirus Outbreak:Death toll in China leaps to 1,355 | WION News | World News

Feb 13, 2020, 09.10 AM(IST)
According to the data, China has recorded the highest jump in the coronavirus death toll in the last 24 hours. The death toll in China's coronavirus rose to 1,355 with over 60,000 infected, China's health ministry said.