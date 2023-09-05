Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander in hibernation mode for more than 24 hours | India News | WION Dispatch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
After a successful hop test on the Moon last month, India space agency ISRO has shared another update with the world - Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander and rover has been put to bed but this hibernation won't last for long.

