British Petroleums' search for a new CEO

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
British Petroleum, or BP, which has been in disarray for many days, will finish the week without a permanent CEO and with serious questions about its future. The sudden departure of CEO Bernard Looney has sent the energy giant's board into a frenzy of activity, including a search for a replacement, a review of workers' personal ties, and an effort to reassure investors and employees that the problem is under control.

