Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat government's decision to remit sentences overturned by SC

India's supreme court has quashed the remission of 11 convicts in the bilkis bano gang rape case... Overruling the Gujarat government's 2022 decision the top court stated that the case was not under the state's jurisdiction and that the sentence convicting the eleven will be upheld... In a blow to the Gujarat government, the Supreme Court ruled that the state reflected a lack of competency in granting remission to the convicts... The apex court has argued that it is not Gujarat rather the Maharashtra government that has jurisdiction to rule on the case...