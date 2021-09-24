Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan exclusive on AUKUS row and more | WION-USA Direct

Sep 24, 2021, 07:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Australian trade minister Dan Tehan in an exclusive conversation with WION sheds light on the AUKUS row and how it can affect India and what to expect from the Indian PM Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart at the bilateral meets.
Read in App