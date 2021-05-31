LIVE TV
Australian PM Scott Morrison attends welcome ceremony in New Zealand
May 31, 2021, 08:50 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in New Zealand for annual talks with Jacinda Ardern. New Zealand PM welcomed Morrison is a traditional Powhiri welcome ceremony. Both delegations greeted each other with a traditional Maori greeting.
