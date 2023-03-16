Asian stocks tumble on Credit Suisse turmoil after torrid sessions in Europe & U.S. | Details

The shares of swiss lender Credit Suisse tumbled as much as 30% on Wednesday. The Credit Suisse turmoil resulted in torrid sessions in Europe and the united states overnight, as investors fretted about potential runs on global bank deposits. Asian markets slid Thursday, with contagion talk sweeping across trading floors, owing to fears about the swiss giant. Credit Suisse has announced it is borrowing $53.7 billion from the swiss Central Bank. Global markets have been rattled by the collapse of the silicon valley bank and signature bank, the sector's biggest failures since the 2008 financial crisis. Asian stocks followed wall street's tumble on Thursday. Investors bought gold, bonds and the dollar. while the bank's announcement helped trim some losses, trade was volatile and sentiment fragile. Credit Suisse is the first major global bank to be given a liquidity lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis.