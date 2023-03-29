67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton to be auctioned in Europe | Trending on WION

Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- T-Rex is one of the most fascinating reptiles of yore. Its huge size, scary teeth and sharp claws make it unique and a collector's favourite. Now, a T-Rex skeleton named 'Trinity' is going under the hammer. It was put on display in Europe ahead of the auction with prospective buyers having a good look at the magnificent creature that once roamed the face of the Earth.