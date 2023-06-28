2023 Triumph Street Triple Launched in India: Most powerful version to date

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2023 iterations of the Street Triple in India. The updated models made their global debut in November last year. The new Street Triple is available in three versions – the R, RS, and a limited Moto 2 edition. The bike maker has only launched the former two, priced at one million and 1.18 million rupees, respectively. Updates include a heavily revised 765cc engine, sharper styling, and more features. In the process, the 2023 Street Triple has also become the most powerful version of the bike to date!