US emergency alert goes off 2 mins early, and there were no signs of zombies. Check out hilarious memes

America's Emergency Alert System test has been a topic of conversation for weeks now. Leading up to the test run, the US government prepped the public to not be shocked when the test goes off at 2:20 pm on October 4. Yet, it did manage to surprise people since it went off at 2:18 pm, two minutes before schedule.

Intern to blame?

It isn't known whether the early blaring of the FEMA Emergency Alert System was an accident or if it was sounded two minutes early on purpose.

People have been quick to report the goof-up on social media, with many chalking it up to a mistake by some poor intern. This has triggered a cascade of some pretty hilarious memes.

Here are some of our favourites:

The government intern who couldn't wait and sent the FEMA alert two minutes early pic.twitter.com/XF2RCJVfQC — Skeletired ❁ (@skeletired) October 4, 2023

the intern at FEMA after accidentally setting off the national alarm 2 minutes early #EmergencyAlertSystem pic.twitter.com/Y0KjcW9xRi — eman 🎃 (@emanresuu_) October 4, 2023

Oh, and let's not forget the Zombie apocalypse.

A zombie apocalypse

The FEMA announcement of a national Emergency Alert System had triggered a deluge of conspiracy theories that claimed that it would "trigger the nanochips that were implanted during the administration of the Covid vax."

That #EmergencyAlertSystem was sent out to trigger the nanochips that were implanted during the administration of the covid vax.



The Zombie horde has now been activated.



May God help us all. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) October 4, 2023

Got my alert. It's zombie insurrection time let's get it — 🦦✨America Is Musty✨🦦 (@DragonflyJonez) October 4, 2023

People are going crazy 😭😂

I don't want to miss this one. Do I hold my phone to my ear, or the injection site? #EmergencyAlertSystem #zombieapocalypse pic.twitter.com/G420St6Ru5 — What's Up (@WhatsupG__) October 4, 2023

This was supposed to trigger a zombie apocalypse and turn many vaccinated Americans into the undead. Evidently, that didn't happen, and some people were disappointed.

Please respond here if you die or turn into a zombie from the #EmergencyAlertSystem test in a few minutes… Thank you for your cooperation. — Tom Renz (@RenzTom) October 4, 2023

Elon Musk too participated in the tête-à-tête, announcing that "there will be no zombie apocalypse at least for the next few years".

Don't worry—there will be no zombie apocalypse 🧟‍♀️🧟 at least for the next few decades.



#EmergencyAlertSystem — Elon Musk (Parody) (@elonmuskewl) October 4, 2023

While what Musk is saying may hold some truth to it, that did nothing to stop the flood of rib-tickling memes and posts. Here are some you can't miss.

Holy shit guys! I just got blasted by obnoxiously loud 5G nano particles and spilled my coffee. Is everyone else ok?



See any zombies yet? #EmergencyAlertSystem — Lynda hates GOP thugs (@IvanasStairCam) October 4, 2023

Of course, Donald Trump made an appearance even in mid-zombie season.

Donald Trump spotted fighting against the Purge of Zombies after the FEMA mass texted the EAS to everyone around America. Donald Trump continues to fight against the Deep Stater's trying to take control of the populous and infect their brains with lies! #EmergencyAlertSystem pic.twitter.com/YWnwRqKfRz — Donald J. Trump (Parody) (@realDonParody) October 4, 2023

One good Samaritan even conducted a frequency test to 'help' the people. However, as it turns out, the alert was right on time. The official notice of the alert mentioned that "FEMA will initiate the test of WEA at 2:18 pm EDT on October 4, 2023, using the National Alert classification of Alert Message." But, given the meme gold, we're not mad about the mix-up.

