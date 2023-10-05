ugc_banner

US emergency alert goes off 2 mins early, and there were no signs of zombies. Check out hilarious memes

New York, United StatesWritten By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Oct 05, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

This was supposed to trigger a zombie apocalypse, and turn many vaccinated Americans into the undead. Evidently, that didn't happen, and some people were disappointed. Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

People have been quick to report the goof-up on social media, with many chalking it up to a mistake by some poor intern. This has triggered a cascade of some pretty hilarious memes

America's Emergency Alert System test has been a topic of conversation for weeks now. Leading up to the test run, the US government prepped the public to not be shocked when the test goes off at 2:20 pm on October 4. Yet, it did manage to surprise people since it went off at 2:18 pm, two minutes before schedule.

Intern to blame?

It isn't known whether the early blaring of the FEMA Emergency Alert System was an accident or if it was sounded two minutes early on purpose.

trending now

People have been quick to report the goof-up on social media, with many chalking it up to a mistake by some poor intern. This has triggered a cascade of some pretty hilarious memes.

Here are some of our favourites:

×

×

×

×

×

Oh, and let's not forget the Zombie apocalypse.

A zombie apocalypse

The FEMA announcement of a national Emergency Alert System had triggered a deluge of conspiracy theories that claimed that it would "trigger the nanochips that were implanted during the administration of the Covid vax." 

×

×

×

This was supposed to trigger a zombie apocalypse and turn many vaccinated Americans into the undead. Evidently, that didn't happen, and some people were disappointed.

×

×

×

Elon Musk too participated in the tête-à-tête, announcing that "there will be no zombie apocalypse at least for the next few years".

×

While what Musk is saying may hold some truth to it, that did nothing to stop the flood of rib-tickling memes and posts. Here are some you can't miss.

×

×

Of course, Donald Trump made an appearance even in mid-zombie season.

×

One good Samaritan even conducted a frequency test to 'help' the people. However, as it turns out, the alert was right on time. The official notice of the alert mentioned that "FEMA will initiate the test of WEA at 2:18 pm EDT on October 4, 2023, using the National Alert classification of Alert Message." But, given the meme gold, we're not mad about the mix-up.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

At least 1000 birds dead after collision with one building in a day

UN, Red Cross call for international treaty for safety against 'killer robots'

New flavour profile? Scientists uncover tongue's sixth basic taste

Topics