X users pour in hilarious memes and scary videos after earthquake hits Delhi-NCR

India's national capital, New Delhi, and its neighbouring regions are prone to earthquakes as they fall under the seismic zone four along the Aravali fault line, where the possibility of severe intensity tremors is high.

On Tuesday, Delhi and its surrounding areas, including Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, felt strong tremors, creating panic in residents. According to the reports, two earthquakes of 4.6 and 6.2 magnitude struck Nepal. Delhi-NCR and other regions of north India also felt its shock.

In June 2023, Delhi-NCR experienced strong tremors after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.

Thus, earthquakes are not a new thing for Delhi-NCR residents. They have always had a unique way of reacting to earthquakes, as they experience tremors once every few months. As soon as an earthquake hits Delhi, the community on X (formerly Twitter) handles it most hilariously through memes and jokes.

An X user posted a meme, commenting on explaining the problem of Delhi residents who can't go out because of the pollution but can't go inside because of the earthquake.

Another user posted a joke about how Indians confirmed the news of an earthquake on X to check whether it was real or they were delusional.

Furthermore, X users from Delhi always have some classic memes to share as soon as an earthquake hits Delhi. Here are they:

The first quake of magnitude 4.6 hit Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometres at 2:25 pm IST. A stronger earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolted the Himalayan nation at 2:51 pm IST.

Besides memes, people have also shared scary videos of their experiences. People ran out of their houses and offices when they felt strong tremors hitting the national capital region. An X user shared a video of a tall corporate tower in Delhi where he could see hundreds of people running down the stairs. Another user said, "I felt it. It's been quite a routine now. Don't know what the future contains."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police cautioned the masses to avoid using the elevators. They posted on X, "Hey Delhi people! We hope you all are safe. Please come outside your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112."

